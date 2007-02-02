After dithering for many months, I've decided to retire Tenebris, the unofficial blog of Lulu.com, but to keep the domain salutor.com as my personal blog/site. My new professional blog is MarketingType.

The archives of Tenebris will remain available, and hopefully one or two of the smart folks who used to check in on the site will take an interest in my new endeavors. I and my associates have a number of sites "in development," as they say, among them a museum of spam and a site devoted to the poetry of paid search advertising.

If you are one of the stalwart souls who once subscribed to Tenebris, I'd like to thank you and once again to beg your forgiveness for having provided such an inconsistent resource. It's worth noting that Lulu, a company I spent four years helping build before leaving at the end of September, still has an official blog, and that the self-publishing forum I started in Google Groups now has a real administrator in the (very good) person of Dehanna Bailee.

Happy (independent) publishing!